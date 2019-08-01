 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

China’s state agency to launch its 1st commercial-use rocket this month

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 08:15 Edited time: 1 Aug, 2019 17:05
Get short URL
China’s state agency to launch its 1st commercial-use rocket this month
The Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province. © Reuters / Petar Kujundzic

A Chinese government space agency is expected to launch its first rocket meant for commercial use sometime this month, putting pressure on other domestic rocket firms to develop their own launch vehicles ahead of an expected commercial satellite boom, Reuters said.

A unit of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC), the nation’s main space contractor, is working on the final assembly of its Smart Dragon-1 rocket. The maiden flight is expected in August, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said on Thursday.

China envisions constellations of commercial satellites that can offer services ranging from high-speed internet for aircraft to tracking coal shipments.

Last week, Beijing-based iSpace became the first private firm to deliver a satellite into orbit on its rocket. Since late last year, two other startups have attempted, but failed.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies