Cyprus says Turkey must halt gas drilling for reunification talks to restart

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 13:51 Edited time: 29 Jul, 2019 17:28
Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz sets sail in Izmit Bay, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, off the port of Dilovasi, Turkey, June 20, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

Turkey must halt “illegal drilling” for gas in waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights if stalled reunification talks in the ethnically divided nation are to resume, the Cypriot president has said.

Nicos Anastasiades said after talks with Greece’s prime minister on Monday that Turkey’s actions foster “suspicion and mistrust” and do nothing to prepare the ground for reviving peace talks.

One Turkish vessel is drilling 42 miles off Cyprus’ western coast while another plans to start east of the island, AP said. Ankara insists it’s defending its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots in the island’s breakaway north to the region’s energy reserves.

Anastasiades is expected to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on August 9 to scope out chances for resuming full-fledged negotiations.

