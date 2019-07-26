 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Damascus rejects Turkey-US talks on ‘security zone’ in N. Syria

Published time: 26 Jul, 2019 11:24 Edited time: 26 Jul, 2019 16:39
Get short URL
Damascus rejects Turkey-US talks on ‘security zone’ in N. Syria
A boy holds the Syrian flag at a railway station in Damascus, September 7, 2018. © Reuters / Omar Sanadiki

Damascus said on Friday it would reject any agreement between Turkey and the US to establish a “security zone” in northern Syria as tantamount to a violation of its sovereignty. “Syria reiterates its categorical rejection of any American-Turkish agreement,” a Foreign Ministry source told state news agency SANA.

Such a deal would “constitute a blatant attack on the sovereignty and unity of the country,” the source added. On Tuesday, Turkey and the US began talks to establish a “security zone” in northern Syria aimed at creating a buffer between Kurdish fighters and the Turkish border.

The idea was first mooted by US President Donald Trump in January, in a call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at a moment when Turkey was threatening to launch an offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria.

Turkey said on Wednesday it was not satisfied with the buffer zone solutions offered by Washington. “We should say things clearly: we have the impression that [the US] is trying to buy time,” AFP quoted FM Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies