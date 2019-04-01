Mexico to help regulate C. American migration, but ‘causes must be tackled,’ president says

Mexico will help to regulate the flow of Central American migrants passing through its territory, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday, adding that the root causes behind the phenomenon must be tackled. The president was speaking after his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday threatened to close the US southern border if Mexico did not halt illegal immigration immediately. Lopez Obrador said he would not have a confrontation with the United States, according to Reuters. “I prefer love and peace,” Lopez Obrador told reporters.