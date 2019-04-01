5.2-magnitude earthquake rocks western Iran

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake has rocked western Iran on the border with Iraq, AP reported. Iran’s seismology center said on Monday that the quake hit near the town of Sumar in Kermanshah province, some 690km (430 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran. No deaths or injuries in the sparsely populated area were reported. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was centered 31km (19 miles) southeast of the Iraqi town of Mandali, at a depth of 10km (6 miles). Two more aftershocks hit in less than an hour, which the USGS says were magnitude 4.9 and 4.4.