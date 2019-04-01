Philippines files diplomatic protest over Chinese vessels in disputed waters

The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over the presence of more than 200 Chinese boats near an island occupied by Manila in the disputed South China Sea, according to the president’s spokesman. Salvador Panelo said the Department of Foreign Affairs protested against the vessels near the Philippines-occupied Thitu island. The Chinese ambassador said they were fishing boats. “The mere fact that they are there and just staying there for a week, why, what are they doing there?” Panelo said. It was unclear when and where the Philippines filed the protest, Reuters reported. Manila monitored more than 200 Chinese boats near Thitu, locally called Pagasa, in January to March this year, military data showed.