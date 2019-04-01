Saudi Arabia has no plans to allow Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to operate in near future – minister

Saudi Arabia said on Monday there were no immediate plans to allow Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to operate in the kingdom. Boeing’s top-selling MAX jet was grounded around the world last month after two fatal crashes. “There were no 737 max flying in the kingdom at the time and there aren’t plans for them to be back in the near future,” according to ransport Minister Nabeel al-Amudi. The minister made the statement at an aviation conference in Riyadh, Reuters reports.