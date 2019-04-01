Vietnamese woman accused of killing Kim’s brother will not be charged with murder

The Vietnamese woman who smeared North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother's face with lethal agent in Kuala Lumpur’s airport in 2017, will not stand trial for murder after she accepted a plea deal offered by Malaysian prosecutors. The prosecution said that they made the decision to drop the murder charge, which carries a mandatory death sentence, after the Vietnamese side reached out to them. Doan Thi Huong instead pled guilty to a charge of causing harm with dangerous means, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, fine or whipping. Last month, the prosecution dropped a murder charge in the same case against Indonesian woman Siti Aisyah, who was then released from custody and flew back to her home country. The women claim that they thought that were doing a reality TV prank, rather than a hit job.

