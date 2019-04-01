2 US Marines killed in combat helicopter crash during ‘routine training mission’

Two US Marine pilots were killed after an twin-engine attack helicopter they were flying crashed near Yuma, Arizona, on Saturday, the Marine Corps said in a statement Sunday. The pilots were conducting a “routine training mission” as part of a weapons and tactics instructor course on board an AH-1Z Viper helicopter when it fell down. An investigation has been launched into the causes of the crash. The identities of the pilots have not been revealed pending the notification of their families, the Corps said.

