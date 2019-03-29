Philippines journalist and Duterte critic freed on bail after new arrest

The head of a Philippines news website known for critical reports about President Rodrigo Duterte was freed on bail hours after she was re-arrested at a Manila airport on Friday. “You cannot harass and intimidate journalists to silence. We’ll stand up and fight against it,” Maria Ressa, the award-winning head of news platform Rappler, said after posting bail of 90,000 pesos ($1,707). Rappler and its officials are now facing 11 cases, said Ressa, who posted bail for the seventh time. The journalist was served an arrest warrant over a libel case live on television last month and spent a night in detention before she was released, Reuters reports. She was arrested again on Friday minutes after arriving from the United States on charges she had violated foreign ownership rules.