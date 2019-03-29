Trump, Moon to discuss N. Korea in Washington next month – Seoul

US President Donald Trump will host his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in next month, Seoul said on Friday. The meeting comes after the latest summit between Washington and Pyongyang ended in deadlock. Moon will visit Washington on April 11, according to the South’s presidential Blue House. “The two leaders will have in-depth talks… to coordinate their stance on setting up a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization,” said Yoon Do-han, the senior presidential press secretary. The White House confirmed the visit and the planned talks on North Korea. In Seoul, Moon has been under criticism from the country’s right-wing politicians for his “dovish approach” following the no-deal outcome from the Hanoi summit, AFP reported.