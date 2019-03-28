Egyptian mediators heading to Israel to discuss Hamas ceasefire plan – report

Egyptian mediators are heading to Israel to discuss a potential ceasefire plan with Hamas to end hostilities in Gaza that began earlier this week, AP reported. Cairo offered Hamas a series of measures to ease the Egyptian-Israeli blockade on Gaza, according to the group’s officials. In exchange, Hamas would have to pledge to halt rocket fire and keep protests along the Israeli border under control. The officials say the deal would only take effect after a planned mass demonstration along the Israeli border. The Egyptians were discussing the proposal with Israel on Thursday afternoon, one official said, but Israel has not commented on the reported talks.