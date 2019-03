Afghan ambassador to return to Islamabad after PM Khan’s remarks clarified – ministry

Afghanistan will return its ambassador to Islamabad after Pakistan clarified Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks that Kabul had deemed to be political interference, the Foreign Ministry in Kabul said on Thursday. Khan reportedly told Pakistani journalists on Monday that forming an interim Afghan government would smooth peace talks between US and Taliban officials. The Afghan government recalled ambassador Atif Mashal from Islamabad the next day and demanded an explanation for the “irresponsible” remarks, Reuters reported. After clarifications from Khan and Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Mashal will return to Islamabad, an Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman tweeted. Islamabad said on Wednesday Khan’s comments, reported by Pakistani media outlets, had been taken out of context.