Germany’s coalition party SPD ready to allow some arms exports to Saudi Arabia – report

Germany’s junior coalition party is reportedly prepared to allow some arms exports to Saudi Arabia, a softening of its position which may defuse a row with its conservative partners in power. The move by the Social Democrats (SPD) would also ease concerns in Britain and France that Germany’s current ban on arms exports to the kingdom, imposed after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, may threaten joint tank, combat jet and drone development. Germany’s security council will decide on Wednesday whether to extend the ban, due to expire at the end of March, the RND newspaper group said. The discussion will include what to do about joint European arms projects that have been approved but can no longer be delivered due to the moratorium. Last week, the SPD said it wanted to extend the freeze but many conservatives argue a continued ban hurts Germany’s commercial reputation, Reuters said.