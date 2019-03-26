AFP employees stage 12-hour strike over management’s plans to cut jobs

Agence France-Presse (AFP) employees, at a meeting on Tuesday, approved a call for a 12-hour work stoppage in an effort to urge the management to review its plan to cut jobs. The strike by all categories of employees in France and across the world is expected to severely disrupt the news agency’s services. The move was proposed by a union ahead of a meeting with management later on Tuesday, devoted to the plan to eliminate 95 positions over five years. In October last year, AFP announced cuts of 125 positions or five percent of its workforce over five years in a bid to return to the black. The number of positions to be removed has been reconsidered since then. The management has now opened a two-month program of meetings, which could lead to the rapid launch of the plan. AFP employs nearly 2,300 people in 151 countries.