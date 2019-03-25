HomeNewsline

ISIS seen as ‘underground threat’ after Kurdish forces liberated their last enclave in Syria

Published time: 25 Mar, 2019 08:41 Edited time: 25 Mar, 2019 10:04
US-backed Kurdish forces have proclaimed the capture of the last territory of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria, eliminating its rule over a self-proclaimed “caliphate.” However, Germany’s foreign minister warned the world not to celebrate too soon. Heiko Maas praised the international anti-IS coalition and “courageous local partners” on Saturday for defeating the jihadist group, but said IS remained an “underground threat.” The minister warned that this threat should not be underestimated. French President Emmanuel Macron also said that France was safer, but warned that “the fight against terrorist groups must continue.”

