Main suspect confessed to Utrecht tram shooting, Dutch prosecutors say

The main suspect in a deadly shooting in a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht has confessed to the attack, which left three people dead and three more seriously wounded, and said he acted alone, prosecutors said on Friday. The shooting is being investigated as a possible extremist attack. However, prosecutors did not say if the suspect, Gokmen Tanis, has said anything about his motive, AP reports. “The 37-year-old suspect this morning confessed the criminal acts he is charged with” at a hearing before an investigating judge,” the public prosecutor’s office said. Prosecutors have said the suspect did not know any of those who were shot on the tram. The nature of the shooting and a note found in a getaway car led to strong suspicions of an extremist motive.