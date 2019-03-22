US imposes new sanctions on Iran’s 17 entities, 14 people over weapons programs

The US said on Friday it was imposing sanctions on 14 people and 17 entities connected to Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND). Washington says the body has played a central role in Iran’s past nuclear weapons effort, Reuters reported. Among those designated for sanctions was the Shahid Karimi group, which works on missile and explosives-related projects for the SPND, and four associated individuals, according to the US Treasury Department. The US government “is taking decisive action against actors at all levels” in connection with SPND who have supported Iran’s defense sector, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin noted. The steps targeted current SPND subordinate groups, supporters, front companies, and associated officials. The move freezes any US assets of those targeted and bans US dealings with them.