Hard Brexit is ‘step closer’ if British parliament rejects deal again – Austria’s Kurz

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz hopes the withdrawal agreement negotiated between Britain and the remaining EU states would now pass the British parliament after EU leaders granted Britain extra time. Arriving for the second day of an EU summit on Friday, Kurz said a disorderly Brexit would become more likely if the British House of Commons rejected the withdrawal agreement for a third time. “If there isn’t a majority then a hard Brexit will once again move a step closer,” he noted. Leaders agreed that a longer delay would be possible if Britain participated in May’s European Parliament elections, but Kurz expressed doubts over this, Reuters reported.