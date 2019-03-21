300 US soldiers arrive in Germany as Washington tests rapid-deployment strategy in Europe

More than 300 US soldiers arrived in Germany on Thursday from their base in Texas in the first test of a new American strategy to rapidly deploy US-based troops to Europe, AP reported. The soldiers, from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Armored Division, based in Fort Bliss, were part of a group of 1,500 to arrive this week in Berlin via charter aircraft. They are on their way to Poland for maneuvers with local forces. “The purpose is really all about readiness, building readiness, and also inter-operability with our NATO allies such as Germany and Poland, two very essential allies in the NATO alliance,” said US Major General John L. Gronski, who is a deputy commanding general for the US Army National Guard.