Iran denies for 2nd time joint op with Turkey against Kurdish rebels – spokesman

A spokesman for Iran’s armed forces said on Wednesday there was no joint operation with Turkey near their border. Tehran denied for the second time any involvement in Turkish attacks against militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). “Iranian armed forces have had no joint operation with the Turkish army in the border area,” Abolfazl Shekarchi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. The Interior Ministry in Ankara earlier said that Turkish and Iranian military commanders agreed in a phone call to continue joint operations against militants from the PKK for “some time.” The previous day, Iran denied a claim by Ankara that it took part in a joint operation on Monday, targeting Kurdish rebels in the border area.