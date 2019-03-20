HomeNewsline

New Kazakh President Tokayev sworn in, Nazarbayev’s daughter elected speaker of upper house

Published time: 20 Mar, 2019 08:55 Edited time: 20 Mar, 2019 09:11
Get short URL

Dariga Nazarbayeva, the eldest daughter of former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev, was elected speaker of the upper house of parliament on Wednesday. This is the number-two position in the Central Asian nation’s political hierarchy. The previous speaker of the Senate, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was sworn in as president earlier in the day in line with the constitution after Nazarbayev abruptly resigned on Tuesday. Tokayev has suggested renaming the capital of Astana as Nursultan after the country’s first president, Nazarbayev. The former president said he would remain as chairman of the Security Council and the Nur Otan Democratic People’s Party, as well as a member of the Constitutional Council.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies