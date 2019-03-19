Germany must press US over Yemen drone strikes controlled from Ramstein Air Base – court

A court in Germany ruled on Tuesday that the government has partial responsibility to ensure US drone strikes, controlled with the help of an American base on German territory, are in line with international law. However, judges stopped short of ordering the ban that human rights activists had called for. The Muenster administrative court said available evidence suggests the US’ Ramstein Air Base in southern Germany plays “a central role” for the relay of flight control data used for armed drone strikes in Yemen. The case was brought by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights on behalf of three Yemeni plaintiffs, who allege their relatives were killed in a US drone strike in 2012, AP reports. A lower court dismissed their case in 2015.