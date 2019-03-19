Maintaining full sanctions on N. Korea has ‘no justification’ – Pyongyang

North Korea said on Tuesday that there is “no justification” for maintaining full sanctions on Pyongyang given that it has halted nuclear and missile testing for the past 15 months. Ju Yong-chol, a North Korean diplomat was responding to a speech by a senior US arms control official at the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament, Reuters reports. The diplomat said that issues between the two countries should be addressed one-by-one so as to build trust. Instead, at the Hanoi summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump last month, Washington “came up with the preposterous argument that sanction relief is impossible prior to denuclearization,” Ju noted.