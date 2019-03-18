China’s FM Wang Yi lashes out at ‘immoral’ attacks on Huawei

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi hit out on Monday at “abnormal, immoral” attacks on Huawei amid growing concern, led by the US, that the telecom giant poses a security risk to the West. Wang demanded a “fair and just competition environment” for Chinese firms as he met EU foreign ministers and officials for talks in Brussels, AFP said. Washington is stepping up pressure on allies, particularly in Europe, to shut Huawei out of tenders for fast fifth-generation telecom networks, citing the firm’s alleged ties to the Chinese government. “China hopes all countries will create a fair and just competition environment for companies of all countries,” Wang said. “What we oppose is groundless accusations out of political purposes and attempts to bring down a foreign company.” Huawei denies allegations its equipment could be used for espionage.