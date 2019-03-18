Macron considers banning protests on Champs Elysees – president’s office

French President Emmanuel Macron is considering banning all demonstrations on the Champs Elysees after Yellow Vest rioters wrecked the iconic Parisian avenue last weekend, Reuters quoted an official from the president’s office as saying on Monday. On Saturday, protesters linked to the Yellow Vest movement burned down the famous Fouquet’s restaurant on the Champs Elysees, as well as several newspaper stands, a Longchamp luxury goods shop, and vehicles. Following the riots, Macron summoned a meeting with the interior and justice ministers on Monday. The president has reportedly promised to take “strong measures” as soon as possible to prevent riots happening again next Saturday.