S. Korea defense chief sees no sign of imminent Pyongyang missile launch

It is too soon to tell if recent activity at some of North Korea’s rocket facilities is preparation for a missile launch, South Korea’s defense minister said on Monday. Earlier in March, there were reports of possible preparations for a launch from the Sohae rocket launch site at Tongchang-ri, North Korea. The location has been used in the past to launch satellites but not intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. “It’s hasty to call it missile-related activity,” Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told a parliamentary defense committee. “We don’t see any activity being carried out for a missile launch.” He also said there were signs of continued nuclear activity in North Korea, without elaborating, according to Reuters.