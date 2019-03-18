Iran to file legal case against US over sanctions – President Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that US sanctions against Iran were “crimes against humanity.” Tehran will file a legal case against US officials for imposing difficulties on the nation, the president added. In a speech broadcast live on state television on Monday, Rouhani said that the US sanctions have affected the value of Iran’s rial currency and increased inflation. However, he said the Iranian government would overcome the difficulties, Reuters reports. US President Donald Trump re-imposed sanctions in November last year.