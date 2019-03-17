Argentina grounds Boeing 737 Max following fatal Ethiopia crash – state news agency

Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) decided to close the country’s airspace to Boeing 737 Max airplanes, state-run agency Telam reported on Saturday. Authorities are also said to have prohibited the use of the plane by local airlines. The decision came almost one week after a deadly incident in Ethiopia on March 10 that claimed 157 lives. Dozens of countries, including the US, Canada, and major European states, have already grounded the Boeing 737 Max, citing safety concerns. The crash in Ethiopia was the second fatal accident involving the airplane in five months, following the October 2018 disaster in Indonesia that killed 189.