OSCE human rights body selects 24 Russian observers for Ukrainian election

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has selected 24 Russian representatives for the Ukrainian election observation mission, TASS quoted ODIHR spokesperson Thomas Rymer as saying on Friday. “ODIHR has just sent to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine the list of the names offered by OSCE participating states to take part as short-term observers for the ODIHR election observation mission for the presidential election in Ukraine,” Rymer said. “Included in the list are the names of the 24 people offered as observers by the Russian Federation.” On February 26, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a law that prohibits Russian nationals and individuals proposed by Russia to be official observers at elections in the country, both personally or as members of international organizations. Ukraine’s CEC earlier refused to accredit two long-term observers from Russia within the ODIHR mission.