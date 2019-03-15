Premier Li Keqiang denies China tells companies to spy abroad

Premier Li Keqiang on Friday denied China tells its companies to spy abroad, refuting US warnings that Chinese technology suppliers might be a security risk. China’s No. 2 leader’s statement was the government’s highest-level rejection of accusations Chinese companies might spy on foreign customers, AP said. Asked at a news conference whether Beijing told Chinese companies to spy, Li said: “Let me tell you explicitly that this is not consistent with Chinese law. This is not how China behaves. We did not do that and will not do that in the future.” The US and other countries have imposed restrictions on the use of technology from Chinese vendors, including Huawei, citing possible security risks.