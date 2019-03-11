CDU leader’s ideas on EU are consistent with Merkel’s views – Berlin

It is good that the leader of Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU) put forward her party’s ideas on Europe and they are consistent with those of Chancellor Angela Merkel, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday. At the weekend, CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer offered some overlap with French President Emmanuel Macron’s vision for Europe, while also warning against too much centralization, Reuters reports. “They are in accordance with the chancellor’s thoughts,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said of Kramp-Karrenbauer’s suggestions. On Monday, Kramp-Karrenbauer was asked by Welt television how deep the divisions were between France and Germany on how to strengthen the EU. “There’s no rift,” the politician said.