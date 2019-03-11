S. Korea’s military closely tracking Pyongyang for possible ‘missile launch’

Military in Seoul said on Monday it was closely monitoring North Korean facilities after a series of satellite images triggered international alarm that Pyongyang might be preparing a long-range missile or space launch. Analysis indicates increased activity at two key sites – the Samundong missile research facility and the Sohae rocket-testing facility, and any launch could send stuttering talks on denuclearization into disarray, AFP said. South Korea is “closely tracking and looking into all activity for possible scenarios including a missile launch” across the border, in close coordination with the US, according to Kim Joon-rak, spokesman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.