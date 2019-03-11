India shoots down 4th Pakistan’s drone in 2 weeks – report

India shot down a Pakistani drone in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday, according to the military. This is the fourth time that a Pakistani drone was intercepted by India since the airstrike on a terror training camp across the Line of Control in Balakot by the Indian Air Force, NDTV reports. The first drone was shot down on February 26, near the Kutch region of Gujarat, by an Israeli-designed SPYDER surface-to-air missile system. The second unmanned aerial vehicle or UAV was intercepted near the Barmer border on March 4. It was engaged by a Sukhoi fighter jet. The third drone had intruded into the Sri Ganganagar sector of Rajasthan on March 9.