Taliban didn’t talk ceasefire & Afghan dialogue with US – media

The Taliban denied that it has been discussing a ceasefire and reconciliation with the Kabul government during a low-key meeting with the US in Doha, Qatar, contradicting statements by the State Department. The talks were about the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and not allowing the country to be used as a hotbed of international militancy, the group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted by France 24. The Taliban and the US didn’t talk about other issues, he added.