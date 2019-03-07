Hungary to replace anti-Brussels billboards next week – PM Orban’s aide

Hungary will replace anti-Brussels billboards next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said on Thursday. The ads have provoked the threat of the ruling Fidesz Party being kicked out of the European Parliament’s main conservative group. Gulyas said the ads would be replaced by others touting Orban’s plans to increase the birth rate, Reuters reports. “If this means the billboards, the government has approved the plan about the protection of families, so from next week, these billboards will be on display,” Gulyas said. European conservative EPP group leader Manfred Weber has demanded Hungary get rid of billboards attacking European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.