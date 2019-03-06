Britain’s relationship with Washington will prosper after Brexit – US ambassador

The UK-US relationship is more important than ever and will prosper as Britain leaves the EU, Washington’s ambassador to London Woody Johnson said on Wednesday. “In any situation I know that our two countries have to be together in this free world,” he told the BBC radio. “There’s a lot of danger out there, so our relationship is more important now than ever whatever happens with Brexit.” Johnson said he could not confirm if US President Donald Trump would make a state visit to Britain in June - the 75th anniversary of the allies D-Day Landings in France during World War Two, Reuters reported.