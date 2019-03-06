Germany extends Saudi arms freeze to end of March – FM Maas

Germany will extend a unilateral halt on arms shipments to Saudi Arabia, imposed due to concerns about its role in Yemen’s war and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, until the end of March. Thus, the embargo will be stretched beyond the March 9 deadline. “We have done this with an eye on developments in Yemen,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in Berlin. “Not only will there not be any permits issued until the end of this month, but products with permits already granted will also not be delivered,” he added. The coalition government in Berlin is under mounting pressure from Britain and France, its partners in European defense projects including supplies of military equipment, to lift the ban or risk damage to commercial credibility, Reuters said.