Seoul to work with US, N. Korea on denuclearization after failed Trump-Kim talks

Seoul will work with the US and North Korea to ensure they reach agreement on denuclearization, South Korea’s president said on Friday. The statement came a day after talks between the US and North Korean leaders collapsed over sanctions. The South’s President Moon Jae-in has been an active supporter of efforts to end confrontation on the Korean peninsula, meeting Kim three times last year and trying to facilitate his nuclear negotiations with the US. “My administration will closely communicate and cooperate with the US and North Korea so as to help their talks reach a complete settlement by any means,” Moon said in a speech in Seoul, Reuters reports. Moon also said South Korea would consult the US on ways to resume joint projects with the North including tourism development at Mount Kumgang and the Kaesong industrial complex, both in North Korea.