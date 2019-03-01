Lebanon’s Hezbollah condemns British move to list political wing as terrorist organization

The Lebanese group Hezbollah condemned on Friday a British government decision to list its political wing as a terrorist organization. The Shiite group, which is backed by Iran, said in a statement it was a “resistance movement against Israeli occupation,” Reuters reports. Hezbollah said the move showed “servile obedience” to the US, saying it was an “insult to the feelings, sympathies and will of the Lebanese people that consider Hezbollah a major political and popular force.” Britain said on Monday it planned to ban all wings of Hezbollah due to its “destabilizing influence” in the Middle East, classing it as a terrorist organization.