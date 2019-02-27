HomeNewsline

Thai constitutional court to rule next week on banning party that nominated princess for PM

Published time: 27 Feb, 2019 11:59 Edited time: 27 Feb, 2019 14:13
Get short URL

Thailand’s Constitutional Court said on Wednesday it will give its ruling on March 7 on whether to ban an opposition party for nominating a princess as its candidate for PM in a general election. The election commission asked the court to dissolve the Thai Raksa Chart party after it nominated Princess Ubolratana for prime minister in the March 24 election, the first since a 2014 military coup. Hours after the announcement, King Maha Vajiralongkorn said his sister’s bid was “inappropriate” and unconstitutional. She was then disqualified by the election commission. The banning of Thai Raksa Chart, one of several parties loyal to military-ousted ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, would be a set-back for opposition chances in the election, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies