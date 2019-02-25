HomeNewsline

UAE to send 1st astronaut into space aboard Russian Soyuz rocket in September

Published time: 25 Feb, 2019 08:41 Edited time: 25 Feb, 2019 13:27
The United Arab Emirates on Monday announced the date the first astronaut from the Gulf Arab nation will go into space. The country will send either Hazza al-Mansouri or Sultan al-Nayadi to the International Space Station on September 25 aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket, AP reports. Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, had already announced the astronauts’ names last September. The UAE has a fledgling space program, and it launched its first locally made satellite, KhalifaSat, in October from Japan. It wants to launch a probe to Mars in 2020.

