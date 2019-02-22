Judge slaps Roger Stone with gag order after ‘threatening’ social media post

Judge Amy Berman Jackson has banned former Trump adviser Roger Stone from speaking publicly about his ongoing legal case in any capacity, after the political strategist Instagrammed a photo of the judge with a symbol next to her head, which some considered a veiled threat as it somewhat resembled a targeting crosshairs. While he is allowed to declare his innocence and to continue raising funds for his legal defense against charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements regarding his communications with WikiLeaks, Stone will be “thrown in jail” if he violates the order, Jackson said. Stone, who at first insisted the graphic wasn’t a crosshairs at all, has since apologized for the post.