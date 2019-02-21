Alleged hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett’s bail set at $100,000, passport confiscated

Jussie Smollett, the ‘Empire’ actor and social justice activist who allegedly faked his own hate crime, has been released on bail and ordered to surrender his passport, after he was charged with filing a false police report. Judge John Lyke set Smollett’s bail at $100,000 on Thursday, and called the accusations against the actor “utterly outrageous.” Police and prosecutors say Smollett hired two Nigerian brothers to pose as white Trump supporters and stage a racist and homophobic attack against him. If found guilty, Smollett could face up to three years in prison. His trial begins in March.