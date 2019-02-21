UNSC sanctions committee allows N. Korean delegation to travel to Vietnam – diplomats

A UN Security Council sanctions committee has agreed to allow North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s delegation to travel to Vietnam for a summit meeting with US President Donald Trump, according to diplomats. Vietnam had asked the committee to grant an exemption to senior North Korean officials who are on a UN sanctions blacklist to allow them to attend the February 27-28 summit in Hanoi. The sanctions provide for a global travel ban that bars governments from granting them visas to come into their countries. UN diplomats say Vietnam had requested a blanket exemption for the North Korean officials and that none of the 15 Security Council members had objected, AFP reported. Trump and Kim are due to meet in Hanoi next week to try to achieve progress on scrapping North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missiles program.