N. Korea’s US envoy, delegation arrive in Hanoi ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Pyongyang’s special representative for the US, Kim Hyok-chol, arrived in Hanoi on Wednesday with a North Korean delegation, ahead of a summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un next week, AFP reported. “A team of North Koreans arrived on a flight from Beijing,” a source at the airport said. Kim Hyok-chol was seen walking into a government guesthouse where other North Korean officials in town for pre-summit preparations were staying over the weekend. The official is expected to meet with his US counterpart, Stephen Biegun, who is en route to Hanoi, later in the week, to lay the groundwork for talks between Trump and Kim in Vietnam’s capital on February 27-28.