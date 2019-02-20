UAE eases Qatar shipping ban, port circulars show

The United Arab Emirates has eased a ban on the shipping of goods between it and Qatar enforced under an ongoing political and economic boycott of Doha, Reuters said, citing port circulars and an industry source. An Abu Dhabi Ports circular dated February 12 cancelled previous directives that banned cargoes of Qatar origin from UAE waters and ports and those of UAE origin from Qatar. It maintained a ban on vessels flying the Qatar flag, owned by Qatari shipping firms or nationals. An industry source said that the circular applied to all ports in the UAE. Government authorities in both Gulf Arab states have not commented on the report.