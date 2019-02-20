US ambassador voices concern over Hezbollah’s role in Lebanese govt

The US ambassador to Lebanon has expressed concerns over the militant Hezbollah group’s growing role in the new cabinet. Hezbollah, which also takes part in elections, has named a health minister and two other posts in Lebanon’s government. US officials have called on Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s new cabinet to ensure the group does not receive support from public resources. At a meeting with Hariri on Tuesday, US Ambassador Elizabeth Richard said the Iran-backed Hezbollah “continues to violate” Lebanon’s policy of non-involvement in regional conflicts by fighting in “at least three countries,” according to AP. She was apparently referring to Syria, where the group fights alongside the government, and Iraq and Yemen, where Iran supports local armed groups. Lebanon is also home to about a million Syrian refugees – a quarter of its population.