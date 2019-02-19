8th Labour MP quits party, blames Corbyn leadership for ‘culture of anti-Semitism’

Joan Ryan has become the eighth parliamentarian to quit the UK Labour Party, accusing Jeremy Corbyn of presiding over the culture of "anti-Semitism”. In her resignation letter, the former Labour MP noted that she no longer feels aligned with the party's values, accusing Corbyn of allowing "racism" to flourish in the party under his leadership. The 63-year-old politician will now join the British Independent Group, established by the seven lawmakers who quit the Labour Party on Monday.