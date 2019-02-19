S. Korea offers to resume cooperation with Pyongyang to help denuclearization, Moon tells Trump

South Korean President Moon Jae-in told US President Donald Trump in a call on Tuesday that Seoul is ready to open economic engagement with Pyongyang as a “concession” if it will hasten denuclearization, Moon’s office said. Trump is scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam next week for a second summit. Moon asked Trump to make use of South Korea’s role as a concession to expedite North Korea’s denuclearization, saying he was ready to undertake anything from reconnecting rail and road links between the two Koreas to other inter-Korean economic cooperation, Reuters reports, citing Moon’s spokesman, Kim Eui-kyeom.